LARGEST VOLUNTEER EVENT KICK OFF MAY 2

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) will host its 39th Day of Caring volunteer event on Thursday, May 2, sponsored in part by Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino and Brookshire Grocery Company. Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana. The event will host approximately 600 volunteers from local businesses and organizations committed to making a difference in the communities where they live and work.

During Day of Caring, a volunteer team of 5-15 people is partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that the organization may not have the manpower or financial resources to hire outside help to complete. That’s where volunteers come in; UWNWLA will recruit, organize, and prepare volunteers at no expense to the nonprofits.

“We all have a role to play in making Northwest Louisiana better today than it was yesterday, and our community members are integral to making that a reality,” said UWNWLA Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans. “We recognize that we’re living in challenging times, which means the stakes are higher and the needs are greater. Day of Caring 2024 will connect hundreds of community members to a handful of nonprofits and complete dozens of projects to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

This year, UWNWLA is celebrating Day of Caring 2024 with a Hollywood theme, making volunteers the stars of the event. Day of Caring will kick off with a pep rally breakfast at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino ballroom, and volunteer teams will depart for their projects afterward. Once projects are complete, the volunteer teams have the opportunity to join UWNWLA for an afterparty held at Sam’s Town Live. The afterparty will feature music and karaoke by Treetop Entertainment, games, raffle prizes, and lunch provided by UWNWLA.

UWNWLA is currently seeking nonprofits who would like to submit a project and businesses interested in connecting with the community to register their team for Day of Caring. The deadline to submit a project and register a team is April 2. To submit a project or sign up your team, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/start-a-doc-team/.

To get involved by becoming a sponsor, please contact Raavin Evans at [email protected] or (318)606-6592.