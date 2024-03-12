Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners Host Annual Spring Plant Sale

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of their annual Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. until Noon. The event will take place at the Red River Research Center, conveniently located at 262 Research Road in Bossier City, just off Highway 71-South, past Parkway High School. Visitors are advised to turn right at the Big Red Barn to find the venue.

Garden enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse array of offerings at the plant sale, including perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and fragrant herbs. Additionally, a variety of native plants cultivated by Master Gardeners will be available for purchase, featuring favorites like Hydrangea, Louisiana iris, Angel Trumpet, Pollinator Plants, Hanging Baskets, and Louisiana Super Plants.

To assist attendees in making informed decisions for their gardens, local Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide expert guidance and recommendations. Visitors can seek advice on selecting the best plants for their yards, have their gardening queries addressed, and gain valuable insights. Mark Wilson, the local horticulturist, will also be present to offer expertise on plant identification, diagnosing plant issues, managing insects, diseases, and weeds. Visitors are encouraged to bring fresh samples for identification, which should be placed in plastic bags or containers.

Proceeds from the plant sale will go towards funding future Master Gardener projects and initiatives, supporting the organization’s mission to enhance gardening knowledge within the community.

For further details or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or visit the official website at www.nwlamg.weebly.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enrich your garden and support the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners’ efforts in enhancing gardening knowledge and practices in the community.