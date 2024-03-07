Local Women Recognized at Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Women Luncheon

By Stacey Tinsley, Press-Tribune

The 8th annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Women and Young Women awards took place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport.

Aashni Shah, a student at Caddo Magnet High School, won the 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Young Woman Award, and Katrina D. Worsham, Chief Executive Officer of Katrina D. Worsham Insurance Agency, won the 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award.

This award is named for civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist Virginia K. Shehee, who passed away in 2015 after decades of service to Northwest Louisiana.

The event aims to recognize women who have made significant contributions to the community, some of whom may do much of their work behind the scenes.

“This award is incredibly important to the community,” said Laurie Boswell, CEO of Holy Angels Residential Facility in Shreveport, who explained that this award promotes education while providing hope and empowerment.

Proceeds from the event benefit Holy Angels, a non-profit organization that provides support, love, empowerment, and opportunities to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Twelve women in total were honored, including six high school girls and six businesswomen, civic leaders, and philanthropists.

Listed below are the honorees for the 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young Woman Awards:

Most Influential Women Honorees:

Pam Atchison, Executive Director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC)

Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison at Bossier Schools

Dottie Howard Bell, Caddo Parish School Board District 12 Board Member

Robin Giecek Merkle, Retired Caddo Parish Schools Elementary Educator

Jacqueline A. Scott, Attorney at Law for Jacqueline Scott & Associates, APLC

Katrina D. Worsham, Chief Executive Officer of Katrina D. Worsham Insurance Agency

Most Influential Young Women Honorees: