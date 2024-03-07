Thursday, March 7, 2024

Parkway High School Students Selected as HOBY Ambassadors

by BPT Staff
Parkway High School is proud to announce that three of its students have been selected as HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) ambassadors for the 2024 program. Benjamin Vo, Noah Lafitte, and alternate Lucas Espinoza have been chosen to represent Parkway High School at this prestigious leadership development program for sophomores.

HOBY is a renowned organization dedicated to nurturing the leadership potential of high school students across the country. Each year, exceptional students are selected to participate in HOBY seminars, where they engage in a variety of activities designed to enhance their leadership skills, inspire personal growth, and foster a commitment to community service.

The HOBY program serves as a catalyst for empowering young leaders to realize their full potential and become agents of positive change in their schools and communities. Through a combination of seminars, group discussions, and service projects, participants develop essential leadership competencies such as communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.

The HOBY program will take place in June, providing Benjamin, Noah, and Lucas with a unique opportunity to expand their leadership skills, build lifelong friendships, and contribute to a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

For more information about HOBY and its programs, visit www.hoby.org. Stay tuned for updates on Parkway High School’s participation in this exciting leadership initiative.

