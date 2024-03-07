Haughton High School: A-HEC of a Summer Program Offers Hands-On Medical Experience

Application Deadline Has Been Extended to March 8

High school students with aspirations in the medical field now have an extended opportunity to apply for the A-HEC of a Summer program, with the deadline for applications extended until March 8th. Sponsored by the Bayou North Area Health Education Center (AHEC), local health care facilities, and school boards, the program offers invaluable hands-on experience and insight into various health careers.

A-HEC of a Summer is available to students in 21 parishes across North Louisiana. The program offers a 15-day immersive experience where participants volunteer and rotate through different areas within health care facilities. In addition to gaining practical experience, students attend workshops hosted by local medical organizations and embark on field trips to other health care facilities and universities in the region.

The primary goal of the program is to expose students to a wide range of health careers and provide them with a deeper understanding of the education and resources available in the field. By offering a dynamic and engaging experience, A-HEC of a Summer aims to inspire students and ignite their passion for pursuing careers in the medical field.

Participants who successfully complete the program receive up to 100 community service hours to add to their transcript, along with a half unit of elective credit. Additionally, students earn their CPR certification, further enhancing their credentials and preparing them for future endeavors in the medical field.

To apply or learn more about the A-HEC of a Summer program, interested students can visit the program’s website at http://bnahec.org/programs.html. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your passion for healthcare and gain valuable experience that can shape your future career path.