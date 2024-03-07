Airline High School Theatre Department Presents “Mamma Mia”

Excitement is in the air as the Airline High School Theatre Department gears up to bring the beloved musical “Mamma Mia” to the stage. With anticipation building, the community is invited to come out and support the talented students as they deliver an entertaining evening filled with music, laughter, and memorable performances.

The production of “Mamma Mia” promises to be a treat for theater enthusiasts of all ages. Set against a backdrop of catchy ABBA tunes and a heartwarming storyline, the show transports audiences to the picturesque Greek island of Kalokairi, where love, laughter, and surprises await.

Under the direction of the dedicated drama club at Airline High School, students have been hard at work perfecting their roles and bringing the characters to life. From energetic dance numbers to soulful ballads, the cast and crew have poured their hearts into rehearsals to ensure a memorable and engaging performance.

“Mamma Mia” is a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and the Airline High School Theatre Department is thrilled to present their unique interpretation of this beloved musical. With toe-tapping music, dazzling costumes, and infectious energy, the production promises to be an evening to remember.

The show will be held at Airline HIgh School Auditorium on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 cash. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts in our community and experience the magic of “Mamma Mia” brought to life by the talented students of Airline High School.