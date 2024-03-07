Friday, March 8, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school softball; Benton downs Airline; Haughton, Parkway roll

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Thursday.

Benton defeated Airline 6-3 at Benton, Haughton routed Byrd 15-0 at Haughton and Parkway rolled past Southwood 18-0 at Southwood.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers led 4-0 after three innings. Airline got within one with three in the top of the fourth on Kemora Guidry’s based-loaded triple with two outs. Benton added two in the sixth.

Benton’s Christina Gegg went 2-for-3. Ashley Promes had a double and two RBI.

Emersyn Disotell drew a pair of walks. Emma Holmes had an RBI.

Ava Defee had 12 strikeouts. She allowed five hits and walked five.

Airline’s Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-4. Emily Rachal drew two walks.

Aleena Duran scattered six hits, struck out five and walked three. 

Benton (6-3, 1-1) is scheduled to play French Settlement at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Brusly tournament.

Airline (8-6, 0-2) is scheduled to play in the St. Amant tournament which starts Friday.

At Haughton, Ella Vickers hit three home runs and had six RBI.

Clara Shaffer went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Dixie Williams went 2-for-3 with a home run and double. 

Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-3 with a triple and double. Charlee Prothro had a double. Carsyn Kizzia drew two walks.

Prothro gave up one hit and struck out three.

Haughton (7-6, 2-0) is scheduled to play Calvin Friday at 5 in the Quitman tournament.

At Southwood, Parkway’s Chloe Larry went 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles.

Dakota Howard went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a triple and three RBI.

Howard has hit four homers in three games since joining the team Monday following basketball season. Larry has hit three.

Madison Menard went 2-for-3. Zoey Horn had a triple. Ceniya Thompkins had two RBI.

Macee Thompson and Haley Thornton combined on a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Parkway (5-9, 2-0) hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 5:30.

You may also like

High school baseball: Airline, Bossier post victories

Men’s college basketball: Wilson’s career-high 29 not enough in 3-OT loss in Commerce

High school baseball: Haughton holds off Loyola, improves to 8-2

Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in regular-season finale

High school softball; Benton falls to Natchitoches Central 7-6 in 1-5A opener

High school baseball: Benton runs record to 9-2 with win over Texas High

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school baseball: Airline, Bossier post victories

Recent Articles

High school softball; Benton downs Airline; Haughton, Parkway roll
Local Women Recognized at Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Women Luncheon
Parkway High School Students Selected as HOBY Ambassadors

Featured

High school baseball: Airline, Bossier post victories
High school softball; Benton downs Airline; Haughton, Parkway roll
Local Women Recognized at Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Women Luncheon
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign