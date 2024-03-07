High school softball; Benton downs Airline; Haughton, Parkway roll

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Thursday.

Benton defeated Airline 6-3 at Benton, Haughton routed Byrd 15-0 at Haughton and Parkway rolled past Southwood 18-0 at Southwood.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers led 4-0 after three innings. Airline got within one with three in the top of the fourth on Kemora Guidry’s based-loaded triple with two outs. Benton added two in the sixth.

Benton’s Christina Gegg went 2-for-3. Ashley Promes had a double and two RBI.

Emersyn Disotell drew a pair of walks. Emma Holmes had an RBI.

Ava Defee had 12 strikeouts. She allowed five hits and walked five.

Airline’s Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-4. Emily Rachal drew two walks.

Aleena Duran scattered six hits, struck out five and walked three.

Benton (6-3, 1-1) is scheduled to play French Settlement at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Brusly tournament.

Airline (8-6, 0-2) is scheduled to play in the St. Amant tournament which starts Friday.

At Haughton, Ella Vickers hit three home runs and had six RBI.

Clara Shaffer went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Dixie Williams went 2-for-3 with a home run and double.

Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-3 with a triple and double. Charlee Prothro had a double. Carsyn Kizzia drew two walks.

Prothro gave up one hit and struck out three.

Haughton (7-6, 2-0) is scheduled to play Calvin Friday at 5 in the Quitman tournament.

At Southwood, Parkway’s Chloe Larry went 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles.

Dakota Howard went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a triple and three RBI.

Howard has hit four homers in three games since joining the team Monday following basketball season. Larry has hit three.

Madison Menard went 2-for-3. Zoey Horn had a triple. Ceniya Thompkins had two RBI.

Macee Thompson and Haley Thornton combined on a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Parkway (5-9, 2-0) hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 5:30.