LSU Health Shreveport Receives Continued Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has received continued accreditation with no citations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors professional education standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care and oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship, or graduate medical education (GME), refers to the period of education and training in a particular specialty or subspecialty after a physician’s graduation from medical school.

The ACGME requires institutions to comply with regulations such as providing residents and fellows with financial compensation, supportive training services and a collaborative work and education environment where residents and fellows engage with patient care, quality improvement, supervision, accountability, and more. Institutions must meet these requirements annually and those that do not meet the provided standards may receive citations or lose accreditation.

Leisa Oglesby, BSRN, MBA, and Designated Institutional Official at LSU Health Shreveport stated, “Thank you to our faculty who supervise and train residents and fellows for their unwavering dedication to ensure our residents and fellows receive the best training for their futures as physicians. A special thank you for our program administrators and GME office staff for their ongoing commitment and hard work to ensure that LSU Health Shreveport maintains compliance with ACGME standards and receives continued accreditation.”

LSU Health Shreveport has 45 ACGME accredited programs and over 600 residents and fellows for the 2022-2023 academic year. There are also over 3,000 LSUHS resident and fellow alumni. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the ACGME accredited 12,740 residency and fellowship programs with 182 accredited specialties and subspecialties. There were 871 sponsoring institutions housing accredited programs and 153,843 active residents and fellows in ACGME accredited programs.