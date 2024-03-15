LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine Celebrates Match Day with 99.2% Match Rate

Today, 131 LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students learned where they will go to complete their residency training during the annual Match Day celebration. Each year, on the third Friday in March at 12 pm ET, all fourth-year medical students throughout the U.S. discover where they have “matched” to for their residency training. For applicants, Match Day signals the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education for applicants.

This year, the National Resident Matching Program of the Association of American Medical Colleges, or NRMP®, reported that the 2024 Residency Match is the largest in NRMP’s 71-year history. There were 44,853 applicants searching for a match with only 41,503 available positions leaving over 3,300 individuals who did not match.

LSU Health Shreveport is proud to announce that 99.2% of the School of Medicine’s applicants matched through the NMRP along with a 100% match rate for students entering military service, proving that LSUHS remains a strong competitor at the national level. Of the 2024 class, 28.9% will be staying at LSU Health Shreveport for their residency and 43% of graduates have matched to an LSU residency site.

51% of the graduates will be staying in Louisiana. This is critical for addressing Louisiana’s physician shortfall in order to meet the growing healthcare demands of the state based on the number of physicians projected to retire and an increase in the number of residents over the age of 75 reflecting a national trend.

45% have matched in primary care residencies comprised of Internal Medicine, OB/GYN, Pediatrics, Family Medicine and Medicine-Pediatrics.

LSU Health Shreveport medical students matched to highly competitive residencies and will train in prestigious programs around the country including: Mass General/Harvard, Wake Forest, Emory, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Baylor, UT Southwestern and several others. The LSU Health Shreveport Class of 2024 will receive their Doctor of Medicine on Saturday, May 18.

Dr. David Lewis, Dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport stated, “I am proud of and excited for the Class of 2024, whose match rate of 99.2% coupled with the highly competitive programs our students matched into, proves that our medical students are continuing to compete successfully at the national level. I applaud our medical education leadership and the hundreds of faculty who invested in these students culminating in today’s impressive Match results. We are gratified to see our five-year match rate of 99% continue for the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine”.

Match Day also reveals the number of newly minted physicians coming into the Shreveport-Bossier area to begin their post graduate training. LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine successfully filled all 138 residency positions. The new group of 180 trainees (residents and fellows) will be welcomed to Shreveport in July, where they will train at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center, Monroe Medical Center, and Rapides Medical Center along with other partner hospitals.

“The Office of Graduate Medical Education is honored to welcome those who selected to pursue their residency or fellowship at LSU Health Shreveport. We are confident in our ability to train these individuals in their respective fields and to do so in an inclusive, professional and welcoming atmosphere,” stated James Morris, MD, FACG, FACP, AGAF, FASGE, Assistant Dean for Graduate Medical Education and VA Affairs and LSU Health Shreveport’s Designated Institutional Official for graduate medical education.