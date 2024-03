Officials with the Bossier Parish Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No.1 and the Louisiana Department of Health have rescinded the boil advisory issued Wednesday, March 13, for Country Place Subdivision Water System customers.



That boil advisory affected all Country Place residents and businesses, Acorns to Oaks Pediatrics, Eastwood Baptist Church Daycare, Brookshire’s Grocery Store, Sonic Drive-In, and Marco’s Pizza.