La. Guard Soldiers head to Texas border

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – Following a request from the State of Texas and with the approval of the Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, the Louisiana National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, mobilized 50 Soldiers to the Texas border in support of Operation Lone Star.

This is the first of three rotations that the LANG will support, with each rotation lasting approximately 30 days. The unit command team, consisting of the company commander, first sergeant, and their support staff, will remain in place for the entire 90-day mission to ensure accountability, continuity, structure, and discipline.

“As I will be on mission the entire duration, I have three main responsibilities: provide a smooth transition between rotations, support our Soldiers and ensure they are taken care of, and lastly, serve as a liaison between the Louisiana Soldiers and the Texas unit we are partnered with,” said Capt. Zach Neely, commander of LANG’s Task Force Lone Star.

The LANG Soldiers will be assisting the Texas National Guard with patrols along the southern border to prevent, detect and deter illegal migrant crossings.

Neely explained that building relationships and effective communication will be important to ensure seamless coordination and collaboration between the LANG task force team and its Texas counterparts.

“The State has done a good job by selecting specific units with particular skills to man this mission,” said 1st Sgt. Darron Murray, LANG Task Force Lone Star first sergeant. “Each unit is sending a platoon, and I am relying on those noncommissioned officers who know their Soldiers, to help design the structure of the platoon and have the right people in the right position.”

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to mobilize at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

“We are honored to have been selected to lead this mission for the entire duration. The trust our leadership has in us is empowering,” said Neely. “We understand the scale of this undertaking. We are honored to represent Louisiana and the Louisiana National Guard on this task.”