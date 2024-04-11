Memorial Columbarium of Ashbury United Methodist Church

On March 31, 2024, Asbury United Methodist Church dedicated its newly

completed Memorial Columbarium. Before a sizable contingent of

members, and under the direction of District Superintendent Tom Dolf and Pastor

Matt Rawle, a service of consecration was carried out at the columbarium

site adjacent to the Asbury Prayer Garden. Also recognized at the service

were members of the Columbarium Committee: Miles Holladay,

Chairperson; Raymond Burchett; Ellen Kyle; Ronnie Lawrence; and Lesa

Warren as well as Joey Allen, surveyor and Charles Strickland, attorney.



The contractor for the project was Gene Nims Builders of Shreveport and

Eickhof Columbaria of Crookston, Minnesota.



In August 2020, Miles Holladay, Lay Leader at the time, was impressed by

the idea of having a place available for those people who would like to have

as their final resting place, the church grounds. The idea was presented to

Rev. Matt Rawle who enthusiastically endorsed the project. Despite a

yearlong interruption by the pandemic, and many steps forward, the Asbury

Memorial Columbarium was completed. From the onset, the columbarium

project was intended to be totally self-sustaining financially and that ideal

has been upheld thanks to the help of many niches reserved and

purchased, as well as many generous donations received.



Asbury is offering eligible people a simple, dignified option to a traditional

burial. The columbarium provides a beautiful, peaceful area to serve as

their final resting place. You are invited to drive around to the back of our

campus and take a peaceful walk up to our Memorial Columbarium Garden

and linger in the serene surroundings. Go to asburybossier.org/

columbarium for more complete information.