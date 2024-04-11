Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Commemorates First-Year Milestones and Expansion Plans

Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus hosted a fundraising and donor

celebration event on Tuesday, March 26, to mark its inaugural school year. Attendees included

Dr. Laura Cassidy, LKA co-founder, LKA CEO Ali Landry, Principal Pamela Barker, LKA Advisory

Board Member Dr. Philip Rozeman, and many donors, interested supporters, and LKA faculty.



LKA Caddo is a tuition-free, public charter school that offers an innovative, evidence-based

program with specialized instruction for students with dyslexia. Currently, LKA Caddo enrolls 90

students and experienced a significant milestone as 100% of the students presently enrolled are

choosing to re-enroll for the upcoming school year. As the school expands to include

kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2024-2025 school year, they anticipate providing these

services to 150 students for the upcoming school year. This expansion reflects their

commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their students and ensuring they receive

comprehensive support throughout their educational journey. Over the next several years, LKA

Caddo will continue to add additional grades to reach 8th grade, providing a complete

educational pathway for students with dyslexia.



None of these achievements would have been possible without the generous support of LKA

Caddo donors, the Shreveport/Bossier community, and the dedication of the LKA Caddo

leadership team and staff. Their commitment to the school’s mission allows LKA Caddo to

provide a tuition-free, high-quality education to students with dyslexia, regardless of their

financial circumstances.



“We are immensely grateful to our donors and the parents of our students for their unwavering

support,” said Pamela Barker, Principal of LKA Caddo. “Their generosity and dedication have

been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and provide a nurturing educational

environment where every student with dyslexia can thrive.”



LKA Caddo Campus opened in Fall 2023 and is the only school of its kind in Northwest Louisiana.

It is located at 261 Arthur Ave in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood. Though based in

Shreveport, students of all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted,

and current attendance includes students from Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Red River, and Webster

Parishes.



If you would like to learn more about Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus please visit

www.LKAschools.com/caddo or contact Principal Pamela Barker at

[email protected] or (318) 752-6257.