Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Commemorates First-Year Milestones and Expansion Plans

Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus hosted a fundraising and donor
celebration event on Tuesday, March 26, to mark its inaugural school year. Attendees included
Dr. Laura Cassidy, LKA co-founder, LKA CEO Ali Landry, Principal Pamela Barker, LKA Advisory
Board Member Dr. Philip Rozeman, and many donors, interested supporters, and LKA faculty.
LKA Caddo is a tuition-free, public charter school that offers an innovative, evidence-based
program with specialized instruction for students with dyslexia. Currently, LKA Caddo enrolls 90
students and experienced a significant milestone as 100% of the students presently enrolled are
choosing to re-enroll for the upcoming school year. As the school expands to include
kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2024-2025 school year, they anticipate providing these
services to 150 students for the upcoming school year. This expansion reflects their
commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their students and ensuring they receive
comprehensive support throughout their educational journey. Over the next several years, LKA
Caddo will continue to add additional grades to reach 8th grade, providing a complete
educational pathway for students with dyslexia.
None of these achievements would have been possible without the generous support of LKA
Caddo donors, the Shreveport/Bossier community, and the dedication of the LKA Caddo
leadership team and staff. Their commitment to the school’s mission allows LKA Caddo to
provide a tuition-free, high-quality education to students with dyslexia, regardless of their
financial circumstances.
“We are immensely grateful to our donors and the parents of our students for their unwavering
support,” said Pamela Barker, Principal of LKA Caddo. “Their generosity and dedication have
been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and provide a nurturing educational
environment where every student with dyslexia can thrive.”
LKA Caddo Campus opened in Fall 2023 and is the only school of its kind in Northwest Louisiana.
It is located at 261 Arthur Ave in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood. Though based in
Shreveport, students of all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted,
and current attendance includes students from Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Red River, and Webster
Parishes.
If you would like to learn more about Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus please visit
www.LKAschools.com/caddo or contact Principal Pamela Barker at
[email protected] or (318) 752-6257.