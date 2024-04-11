Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Report Celebrates Community Impact

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has released its annual Community Partnerships Report, detailing and celebrating the charitable work of its employees, Foundation and hundreds of nonprofit partners across the state of Louisiana.

Among the highlights of the report:

· 45,000+ Volunteer Hours – Blue Cross’ 3,000 employees spent more than 45,000 hours completing community service projects, including hands-on and pro bono support for nonprofits.

· $4.2 Million in Donations and Sponsorships – Together, Blue Cross and its employees gave more than $4.2 million in support of hundreds of nonprofits, who provided more than 17 million services (health screenings, checkups, meals, etc.) to Louisianians.

· $4 Million in Public Health Grants – The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation made more than $4 million in grant awards to Louisiana nonprofits working to improve public health.

For the fifth year in a row, Blue Cross was also named as one of the Civic 50, a list of the most community-minded companies in America, curated by the prestigious Points of Light Foundation. Because its employees had the highest average number of volunteer hours compared to any other company in the nation, Blue Cross was also selected as the Civic 50’s “2023 Volunteer Leader.”

“Our people see the mission to improve the health and lives of Louisiana as a commitment to do whatever is within our power to make meaningful change,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation and head of the company’s Community Relations department.

“None of this impact is possible without our nonprofit partners. They work hand-in-hand with people experiencing overwhelming need. We’re seeing them create such impressive results: turning the tide on Louisiana’s nursing shortage, stepping up to address maternal health, providing mental health services, and so much more,” he added.

Blue Cross’ full Community Partnerships Report is available online at www.BCBSLAFoundation.org/2023report