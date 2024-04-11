Estes Energetics to Expand Operations with New Defense Manufacturing Facility at Camp Minden

CAMP MINDEN, La. – Estes Energetics, a company specializing in black powder, chemical, and rocket motor manufacturing, has announced plans to develop a new facility aimed at producing critical chemicals for the defense industry. This $7.2 million investment marks a significant expansion for Estes Energetics at the Louisiana National Guard’s Camp Minden Training Site, reinforcing the U.S. industrial base with modern manufacturing processes.

The project is expected to create 12 direct jobs with an average annual salary surpassing $70,000, while also retaining 22 existing positions at its Louisiana operations, Goex Industries. Louisiana Economic Development anticipates an additional 39 indirect jobs, totaling 51 new employment opportunities in the Northwest Region.

Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, emphasized the economic benefits of the endeavor, stating, “Today’s announcement is a great example of the positive impact that Louisiana’s support for our nation’s military and national defense can have on our state’s economy.”

The new production facility, situated on the Bossier Parish side of Camp Minden, will repurpose a 30,000 square-foot building owned by the Louisiana National Guard. It will focus on manufacturing a range of chemicals crucial for defense and other industries, contributing to national security efforts.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Karl Kulling, CEO of Estes Energetics, expressed excitement about the company’s role in strengthening the U.S. critical chemicals industrial base, emphasizing collaboration with the Department of Defense and the state of Louisiana.

Camp Minden Commander Lt. Col. Harry Wilson Jr. hailed the expansion plans, underscoring the significance of Estes Energetics’ investment in the site, which has been vacant since 2009.

Construction is already underway and is slated for completion by mid-2025, with pilot operations set to commence the following year.

The investment has received support from various stakeholders, including Bossier Parish Police Juror Doug Rimmer, who sees it as a vital contribution to both the local economy and national defense efforts.

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered Estes Energetics a competitive incentives package, including workforce development solutions and a $550,000 Performance-Based Grant for infrastructure improvements.

Rocky Rockett, President and Executive Director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, expressed pride in welcoming Estes Energetics to Bossier Parish and Camp Minden, highlighting the region’s potential to support diverse industries.

Estes Energetics’ expansion reflects its commitment to innovation and growth within the defense manufacturing sector, further solidifying its position as a key player in national security initiatives.

For more information about Estes Energetics, visit EstesEnergetics.com.

About Louisiana Economic Development:

Louisiana Economic Development is dedicated to enhancing the state’s business environment and fostering economic growth. In 2023, LED attracted over $25 billion in capital investment, resulting in the creation of potential new and retained jobs. Learn more about LED’s initiatives at OpportunityLouisiana.gov.