Military Affairs Council Honors Barksdale Airmen at Annual Undergraduate Scholarship Reception

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council (MAC) celebrated the academic ambitions of 20 deserving Airmen during its annual Undergraduate Scholarship Reception, held Wednesday, July 30, at The Petroleum Club in downtown Shreveport.

The event recognized recipients of the 2025 MAC Undergraduate Scholarships—each awarded $1,000 to support their pursuit of higher education while serving at Barksdale Air Force Base. Friends, family members, community leaders, and military officials gathered to congratulate the honorees on their achievements.

Since its inception in 2013, the MAC Undergraduate Scholarship Fund has awarded over $218,000 to Airmen pursuing associate or bachelor’s degrees at accredited colleges or universities. The program aims to relieve financial burden while encouraging educational advancement among active-duty and reserve Airmen stationed at Barksdale AFB.

This year’s recipients include:

SSgt Iankyali Olvera, SrA Sydney Haskell, A1C Cianna Coleman, SSgt Temilola Adams, SSgt Natalie Williams, A1C Kai Davis Jr., SrA Antonio Hernandez, Amn Destiny Smith, SrA Jay’La Lebeau, SSgt Makayla Calwile, A1C Madison Blackburn, A1C Kaylin Gleason, SrA Ziontay Powdrell, TSgt Veronica Vasquez, SrA Sofia Sevillano, MSgt Joseph Griffin, MSgt Catherine Rafanello, SSgt Juan Romero-Velazquez, SrA Jaela Marie Whalen, TSgt Stefan Arredondo, and SrA Harry Johnson III.

In addition to the undergraduate awards, the MAC also presented the Lt. General (Ret.) Edgar Starr Harris, Jr. Scholarship, which offers $1,821 to a student planning a military career, with preference given to those entering the U.S. Air Force or who are dependents of Barksdale Air Force Base personnel. This scholarship, now administered by MAC and funded by the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, honors General Harris’ legacy of service as commander of the Eighth Air Force, Strategic Air Command.

Scholarship selection is based on a comprehensive review of academic accomplishments, career goals, leadership potential, community service, and financial need. Funds are awarded directly to the recipients upon proof of enrollment in an accredited post-secondary institution.

The annual reception not only celebrates the scholars’ achievements but also reinforces the community’s ongoing commitment to supporting Barksdale’s military families through education and opportunity.