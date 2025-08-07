Tuesday, August 12, 2025
News

Tourism Leader Addresses Bossier City Lions Club

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comments
Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – Stacy Brown, President & CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier, speaks to members of the Bossier City Lions Club during their weekly meeting on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Brown discussed regional tourism trends and upcoming initiatives to boost local economic impact.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Stacy Brown, President & CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier, was the guest speaker at the Bossier City Lions Club’s weekly meeting held Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Brown spoke to club members about the current state of tourism in the region, recent marketing efforts, and the economic impact of events and attractions in Shreveport-Bossier. She also highlighted upcoming initiatives aimed at increasing visitor traffic and strengthening the area’s hospitality industry.

Members of the Lions Club, which meets weekly to discuss civic matters and community service, engaged in a Q&A session following Brown’s presentation, asking about trends in regional travel, tourism spending, and support for local businesses.

The meeting was held at the club’s regular location at 716 Bearkat Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 and welcomed both long-time members and guests.

You may also like

Investigation Leads to Arrest of Caddo Parish Deputy for Insurance Fraud

08-13-2025 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Urgent Traffic Advisory: Delays Expected on Parks Road Starting Tomorrow

Green Thumb: Fall pruning, Webinar slated

Save the dates! 38th Centenary Book Bazaar is September 12-13

Bossier City Council Investigative Committee Presents Findings on Parking Lot Repairs

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

College baseball: Perfect LSUS team recognized on floor of U.S. Senate

Recent Articles

Photo gallery: Haughton Bucs football practice
Investigation Leads to Arrest of Caddo Parish Deputy for Insurance Fraud
08-13-2025 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Featured

College baseball: Perfect LSUS team recognized on floor of U.S. Senate
Photo gallery: Haughton Bucs football practice
Investigation Leads to Arrest of Caddo Parish Deputy for Insurance Fraud
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign