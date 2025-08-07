Tourism Leader Addresses Bossier City Lions Club

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Stacy Brown, President & CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier, was the guest speaker at the Bossier City Lions Club’s weekly meeting held Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Brown spoke to club members about the current state of tourism in the region, recent marketing efforts, and the economic impact of events and attractions in Shreveport-Bossier. She also highlighted upcoming initiatives aimed at increasing visitor traffic and strengthening the area’s hospitality industry.

Members of the Lions Club, which meets weekly to discuss civic matters and community service, engaged in a Q&A session following Brown’s presentation, asking about trends in regional travel, tourism spending, and support for local businesses.

The meeting was held at the club’s regular location at 716 Bearkat Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 and welcomed both long-time members and guests.