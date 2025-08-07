Sunday, August 10, 2025
Bossier Parish Police Jury Supports Creation of $5 Trillion National Infrastructure Bank

by Stacey Tinsley
Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has joined a growing number of local governments nationwide in voicing support for the creation of a $5 trillion National Infrastructure Bank (NIB), passing a formal resolution during its regular meeting  on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The resolution highlights Bossier Parish’s backing of a proposed federal initiative that would establish a dedicated infrastructure bank to address long-standing transportation and public works needs across the country. The NIB, if enacted by Congress, would finance major infrastructure projects through low-interest loans without requiring new federal taxes or spending.

With the American Society of Civil Engineers estimating over $5 trillion needed to bring national infrastructure up to standard, the Police Jury acknowledged the financial strain on local governments. Bossier Parish, like many others, has faced budget constraints that have delayed improvements to roads, bridges, and drainage systems.

The NIB proposal aims to ease those burdens by leveraging existing U.S. Treasury debt to fund long-term loans to local authorities. Public ownership and oversight would remain in place, and the bank would be governed by a congressional-appointed board of experts in infrastructure, engineering, and local governance.

In passing the resolution, the Police Jury emphasized how the NIB could directly benefit Bossier Parish by unlocking funding for long-delayed improvements, supporting economic development, and creating local jobs. Supporters of the plan estimate the bank could generate over 20 million high-wage jobs nationwide.

The resolution also calls on Congress to pass legislation establishing the bank and directs that a certified copy be sent to the Louisiana Congressional Delegation and the National Association of Counties (NACo), which has also endorsed the plan.

By adopting this resolution, Bossier Parish joins a national movement advocating for innovative solutions to the country’s aging infrastructure — with the hope of delivering lasting improvements at the local level.

