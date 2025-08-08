American Legion baseball: Bossier Phillies advance to winners’ bracket finals in Mid-South Regional

The defending champion Bossier Phillies advanced to the winners’ bracket finals in the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional with an 11-5 victory over host Washington Thursday in Washington, Mo.

Bossier, the Louisiana state champion, plays Tennessee state champion Columbia Friday at 3 p.m. in the eight-team double-elimination tournament. Columbia defeated Missouri champion Moberly 9-5 in the other winners’ bracket semifinal.

After scoring single runs in the first two innings, Bossier put two on the board in the top of third for a 4-0 lead.

Washington cut the lead in half with two in the bottom of the inning.

The Phillies then broke the game open with six in the fourth. Washington scored three in the bottom of the inning but that was it for the host squad.

Bossier had 11 hits. Griffin Sibley went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Easton Sanders went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Hudson Brignac went 2-for-4. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief to close the game. He allowed just one hit, struck out two and walked none.

Dillon Braxton had a three-run triple with one out in the fourth to give the Phillies a 9-2 lead. He finished with four RBI.

Brock Laird and Ty Boozer had one double each. Jackson Jones had an RBI-single.

Former Loyola standout Gavin Brint got the start and went three innings. He allowed two hits, struck out three and walked two.

Former Benton star Kade Bryant pitched one inning.