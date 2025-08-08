College football: Two NSU players named to Phil Steele Preseason All-SLC teams

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Associate Athletic Director for External Relations

NATCHITOCHES – A pair of Northwestern State defenders have been named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Southland Conference Teams.

Senior cornerback Caesar Magee III was a first-team selection by the publication, which named junior linebacker Danny Sears a second-team All-Southland pick.

Magee, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound New Orleans native, led Northwestern with three interceptions in his first season as a cornerback. Magee tied for third on the team with 63 tackles, despite missing two of the Demons’ 12 games.

His eight pass breakups gave him 11 total passes defensed, a mark that led the Southland Conference at 1.1 per game and ranked 23rd nationally. Magee recorded a two-interception game against McNeese in November, the first multiple-pick game by a Demon since 2021.

Additionally, Magee matched his career high with eight tackles in that game against McNeese.

Sears, a product of St. Paul’s in Covington, enjoyed his most productive season in a Demon uniform in 2024, collecting 52 tackles in eight games.

After missing four games with an ankle injury, Sears returned and recorded a pair of double-figure tackle games, topped by a career-best 13 tackles in the season finale at Houston Christian on Nov. 23.

Magee, Sears and the Demons open the season at home against Alcorn State on Aug. 28. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.