Bossier City Council Investigative Committee Presents Findings on Parking Lot Repairs

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Friday, August 8, the Bossier City Council’s Investigative Committee held a special meeting to present findings from its investigation into city-funded concrete work performed on two private parking lots.

Committee Chair and District 3 Councilman Brian Hammons delivered a prepared statement, reporting that the committee had completed its review but was unable to fully assess whether all applicable laws and procedures were followed. Hammons cited the lack of documentation submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler, City Attorney Charles Jacobs, and Assistant City Attorney Richard Ray as a primary concern.

According to Hammons, sworn statements were formally requested from several officials, including Chandler, Jacobs, Ray, City Clerk Phyllis McGraw, Purchasing Agent Angie Crawford, City Engineer Mark Rauschenbach, and Chief Administrative Officer Amanda Nottingham. Those requests, he said, went largely unfulfilled.

Hammons recommended that the committee submit written notification to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Bossier Parish District Attorney, as required by law when there is reasonable cause to believe public funds or assets may have been misused. He stated that this matter would be brought before the full City Council for further action.

During the meeting, Assistant City Attorney Richard Ray addressed the committee, stating that he had submitted multiple sealed documents to the City Clerk as requested. Ray noted that while he did not submit email records, he provided what he was instructed to deliver. He also said the committee chair had the authority to subpoena witnesses and require the production of evidence but not to mandate sworn written statements.

The investigation began after a March 25 City Council meeting in which questions were raised about the city’s involvement in reconstructing private parking lots near Benton Road. During that meeting, Jacobs acknowledged that the city had authorized the repairs following a complaint from a business owner, who claimed construction on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project had damaged the property. No structural engineer’s report was obtained before the repairs were approved.

The committee’s report and Hammons’ recommendations will be reviewed by the City Council in a future meeting.