Save the dates! 38th Centenary Book Bazaar is September 12-13

The 38th annual Centenary Book Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday, September 12-13, 2025, at the Centenary Fitness Center.

The hours will be 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. After noon on Saturday, prices will drop to half off after 1:00 p.m.

This giant book sale is sponsored each year by the Centenary Muses which funds projects for the campus and for programs that enhance student life. Since the beginning, the bazaar has raised more than one million dollars.

This year’s bazaar boasts more than 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs and records. Visitors to the bazaar may want to bring bags or boxes to carry away their purchases. Cash or checks will be accepted.

For more information, call the Book House at 318.869.5710 for more information or visit the Book Bazaar on Facebook.