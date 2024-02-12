NEW ORLEANS “ON THE CLOCK” TO HOST 2025 SUPER BOWL

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser participated in today’s official handoff ceremony to host Super Bowl LIX (59) in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.



During a news conference in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, and National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell handed off hosting duties to Lt. Governor Nungesser, New Orleans Saints owner Mrs. Gayle Benson, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Chair Marcus Brown, and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President/CEO and Host Committee member Jay Cicero. Using the phrase familiar to any NFL Draft fan, Goodell announced, “New Orleans, you are on the clock.”



“The City of New Orleans has a rich history in hosting Super Bowls – from Tom Landry in his fedora at Tulane Stadium to the storied 1985 Chicago Bears and their ‘46 defense’,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I’m proud to work alongside our Super Bowl LIX Host Committee for our 11th Super Bowl. I’m also incredibly proud of our people and everything we have to offer – our food, music, history and culture – which help make New Orleans a destination city. When visitors come to Louisiana, we treat them like family and they leave with a friend for life.”



Since 1970, New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl 10 times. When New Orleans hosts the event next year, it will tie Miami for the most times hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by a team from the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting Super Bowl LIX in February of 2025.



“We are always looking for ways to bring Louisiana to the national and international stages. From participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Rose Parade, this is yet another way to put New Orleans and our great state on the world stage,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser.



For more information on Super Bowl LIX, visit nolasuperbowl.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X at @NOLASuperBowlHC.