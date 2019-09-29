Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Airline vs. Natchitoches Central September 29, 2019 291 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Images from Friday’s Natchitoches Central-Airline game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Includes pregame homecoming ceremony. BPT photos by Randy Brown unless noted. Kevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photoKevin McCarty photo