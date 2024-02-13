Samuel Kenneth “Sammy” Hollis, Sr., a native of Haughton and longtime resident of Baton Rouge passed away on February 10th, 2024, at the age of 78 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind a legacy of love for the Lord and his family, an example to many. He would remain a model of a true servant of the Lord until the very end.He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Cathy Hollis; 1 daughter, Jennifer Ortis and husband Chris of Katy, TX; 2 sons, Samuel “Sam” Hollis, Jr. and wife Christy of Prairieville, LA and Tommy Hollis and wife Amy of Bossier City, LA; 6 grandchildren Hunter Hollis and wife Angel, Jullian Hollis and wife Breanna, Emily Hollis, Sydney Hollis, Nicholas Hollis, and Keegan Ortis; 2 great-grandchildren, Lyric Grace Hollis and Kamryn Blake Hollis; 1 brother, Ricky Hollis and wife Pat; 1 sister-in-law Marcille Hollis; 3 brother-in-laws, Jimmy Clark and wife Charlotte, Ronny Clark and wife Cheryl, Kenny Clark and wife Sabrina, numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.He is preceded in death by parents, Dalton and Eva Hollis; 1 sister, Billie Ruth Reynolds Taylor; 4 brothers, J.W. Hollis, Bobbie Hollis, David Hollis, and Jerry Hollis; 2 nephews, Mike Hollis and Tracy Bullock; 1 great-nephew, Matt Hollis; mother and father-in-law, Wilma and Tommy Clark; 2 sister-in-laws, Toni Bullock and Freda Hinze, and 1 brother-in-law, James Bullock.The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff on the Oncology floor and ICU-A at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and Dr. LaVie and his staff at Mary Bird Cancer Center.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ascension Baptist Church Growing Together Fund (https://ascensionbaptist.org/give).A visitation for Sammy will be held Friday, February 16, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Highway, Gonzales, Louisiana. Followed by a funeral service. A second visitation will occur Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home & Park, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana 71037. A funeral service will occur Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home & Park, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana 71037. A burial will follow.