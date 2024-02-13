Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Passport Fair

On Friday, Speaker Mike Johnson’s office – in coordination with the Bossier Clerk of Court – will host a passport fair for all Louisiana residents hoping to either renew or acquire a passport. Any Louisianian with upcoming plans to travel outside of the country is encouraged to attend and prevent future passport emergencies.

Speaker Johnson’s office is hosting this event ahead of the summer travel season to ensure Louisiana residents can travel with ease , and to preempt the backlog of passport applications. For context, in the summer of 2023, the U.S. State Department received 400,000-500,000 new passport applications per week, often with 10–12-week processing windows.

Click here for details and required documents to bring on Friday, courtesy of the Bossier City Clerk of Court.

Who: Speaker Johnson’s Staff, Bossier Clerk of Court Staff

What: Passport Fair

When: Friday, February 16. 10AM – 2PM

Where: Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd, Benton, LA 71106

For any questions, please contact the Bossier City Office at 318-840-0309.