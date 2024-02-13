High school softball: Benton, Haughton win season openers

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs were winners as the 2024 season got underway Tuesday night.

Benton routed Florien 18-1 at Florien in three innings, and Haughton edged West Ouachita 13-12 at West Ouachita.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Logansport 6-4 at Airline in Mark Lambert’s first game as head coach, and Parkway lost to Minden 10-4 in Kelsey Gallman’s first game as head coach.

At Florien, Benton’s Audrey Stark went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the second. Ashley Promes also hit a two-run home run in the inning and went 2-for-2 in the game.

Emerson Disotell went 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Christina Gegg had two RBI-doubles. Olivia Livers also had a double.

Ava Defee struck out seven and walked none in three innings. She allowed two hits.

Florien’s lone run came on a home run by Cora Downs in the second. Florien was a non-select Division V semifinalist last season.

At West Ouachita, Haughton’s Ella Vickers went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

Kayleigh Goss went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Carsyn Kizzia went 2-for-3 with a double.

Laney Dobrow had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

Brianna Benecke went 2-for-3. Clara Shaffer had a double and two RBI.

The Lady Bucs scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 13-7 lead then held off the Lady Chiefs in the bottom of the inning.

At Airline, Logansport’s Avery Creech pitched a three-hitter.

Airline’s Tanesciya Thomas had a triple. Madalynn Shortridge had a double.

The Lady Vikings took a 4-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. But the Lady Tigers scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Airline starter Emily Rachal struck out seven in four innings. Aleena Duran gave up one hit and struck out four in the final three innings.

Logansport was a non-select Division IV quarterfinalist last season.

At Minden, Parkway scored three runs in the top of the six to get within 5-4. But Minden put five on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Parkway’s Macee Thompson had a double and two RBI. Allanah Wilson also had a double.

Starter Haley Thornton struck out in 5 1/3 innings.

Note: Statistics are provided by coaches or taken from teams’ official GameChanger accounts.