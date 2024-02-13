High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Natchitoches Central in OT thriller; Airline tops Benton

The Parkway Panthers and Airline Vikings won District 1-5A games Tuesday night as the regular season entered its final week.

Parkway defeated Natchitoches Central 85-83 in overtime at Parkway. Airline downed Benton 66-29 at Benton.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Haughton fell to Byrd 64-51 at Byrd, and Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 42-38 at Southwood.

The Gators and Cowboys (26-5, 11-2) are tied for first with one game to play.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing fell to Green Oaks 70-58 at in Sean Koeppen’s final game as head coach.

At Parkway, the Panthers led 35-31 at the half. The Chiefs scored 27 points in the third quarter and led 58-53 going into the fourth.

Parkway rallied and sent the game into overtime tied at 77.

Parkway’s Kaleb Williams scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth. He was 4-of-5 from the free throw line and hit a 3-pointer.

Caleb Evans and Brhaelyn Brown both knocked down 3-pointers in the quarter. Evans had six points.

Phat Mayweather came up big in overtime with six points. Evans sank two free throws.

Evans finished with 16 points. Mayweather had 14 and Brown 13.

Jadell Demery and Logan Smith led Natchitoches Central (25-6, 9-4) with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Jaden Braden had 15.

The Chiefs came into the game at No. 4 in the non-select Division I power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. Parkway (17-13, 6-7), which has won four in a row, was No. 24.

The Panthers close the regular season Friday at Captain Shreve.

At Benton, Kevin White and Connor McConathy scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Airline.

Tre’ Jackson, who went over 1,000 points for his career last week, scored 13. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.

George Tillman added 10 points.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline (18-13, 8-5) was No. 14 in the power ratings going into the game. The No. 5-16 teams in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

The Vikings close the regular season Friday at home against Byrd. Benton closed its season at Haughton.

At Green Oaks, Tyrese Kimble and Jayden Ray led Plain Dealing with 21 and 19 points, respectively. Jordan Green added 15.