Photo gallery: Airline vs. Benton boys

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Images from Tuesday’s District 1-5A game between the Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers at Benton. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com).

