Wednesday, February 14, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

LDI Releases Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction and Cancellation of Today’s Hearing

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

Statement from John Ford, Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Deputy Commissioner of Public Affairs, regarding Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s withdrawal of its Plan of Reorganization and the cancellation of the LDI hearing originally scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Late yesterday evening, Blue Cross notified the LDI that it has chosen to withdraw its Plan of Reorganization. The hearing scheduled for today and tomorrow is therefore canceled, and I currently have no information regarding Blue Cross’ intentions moving forward. Any questions about why Blue Cross is withdrawing should be referred to BCBSLA.

For more information about the proposed transaction that has now been withdrawn, please visit https://ldi.la.gov/public-hearing-and-rulemaking-notices.

You may also like

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER

Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction

LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference

Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Passport Fair

Samuel Kenneth “Sammy” Hollis, Sr.

02-14-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER

Recent Articles

Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction
LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference
LDI Releases Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction and Cancellation of Today’s Hearing

Featured

DEER HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 4 IN HOMER
Governor Jeff Landry Issues Statement on Withdrawal of BCBSLA Transaction
LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign