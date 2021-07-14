“SCAM ALERT”

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have received information from officials with Barksdale Federal Credit Union concerning this widespread fraudulent text message. Officials say the message is in circulation and it is hitting members and non-members of BFCU.



Barksdale Federal Credit Union’s official statement reads as such;



“You may receive inquiries from members stating they received a text stating their debit card was blocked. This is fraudulent! Below is a copy of the text. This phone number requests that you enter all of your debit card information. Please make certain the member did not do this. If they did their card could be compromised”



Please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 if you feel you are a victim of this scam.