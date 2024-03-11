Monday, March 11, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Sen. John Kennedy Highlights Louisiana Wins and Federal Cuts in Funding Bill

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Barksdale fares well in overall funding projects

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has hailed the passing of a funding bill that prioritizes Louisiana’s needs while making significant cuts to federal programs. In a statement, Kennedy emphasized the bill’s role in keeping the government operational while translating Louisiana’s priorities into tangible outcomes.

Kennedy remarked, “Government shutdowns are catastrophic, and this bill keeps the government up and running. It turns Louisiana’s priorities into realities. Our jobs, our communities, and our freedom are a focus of this bill.”

One of the key provisions championed by Kennedy is language protecting veterans’ Second Amendment rights. The bill includes a provision based on Kennedy’s Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act, which prevents veterans from losing their firearm rights when receiving assistance managing their Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

“Veterans who sacrificed to defend our Constitution shouldn’t see their own rights rest on the judgment of unelected bureaucrats—but right now, they do,” Kennedy stated. “The Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act would stop government workers from stripping veterans of their Second Amendment rights just because they get a helping hand to manage their hard-earned VA benefits.”

The legislation addresses the infringement on veterans’ rights by the VA, which is required to report veterans to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) when a fiduciary assists them with their VA benefits. Under Kennedy’s legislation, veterans’ information would not be transmitted to NICS unless ordered by a judge due to demonstrated risk.

Additionally, the bill allocates funds to several Louisiana priorities, including:

  • $36.5 million for the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway to prevent dam-safety emergencies and maintain navigation.
  • $15 million for the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor project to advance planning and engineering work.
  • $13.4 million to construct an athletic track and field at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish to enhance troop readiness.
  • $7 million to expand the medical facility at Barksdale Air Force Base to address overcrowding.
  • $6.7 million to plan and design a dormitory for Security Forces Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base.
  • $6 million for initial construction planning of a service road connecting Ruston to Grambling.
  • $4 million to improve access to the 8th District U.S. Coast Guard Station in Venice.
  • $3 million to upgrade and modernize the National World War II Museum’s D-Day Invasion of Normandy building and exhibitions.

You may also like

Explore the history and mystery of the Shroud of Turin during March 23...

Gas Prices in Louisiana Show Incremental Rise

Trooper Arrested Following Off-Duty DWI Crash

SPRING FOWARD – Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow

United Way of Northwest Louisiana Celebrates Tails & Ales

Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Local Student

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Explore the history and mystery of the Shroud of Turin during March 23 lecture at LSUS

Recent Articles

Sen. John Kennedy Highlights Louisiana Wins and Federal Cuts in Funding Bill
Specht: Every Vote Matters: The Case for a National Primary System
Gas Prices in Louisiana Show Incremental Rise

Featured

Explore the history and mystery of the Shroud of Turin during March 23 lecture at LSUS
Sen. John Kennedy Highlights Louisiana Wins and Federal Cuts in Funding Bill
Specht: Every Vote Matters: The Case for a National Primary System
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign