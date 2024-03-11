Specht: Every Vote Matters: The Case for a National Primary System

As the nation braces for the culmination of the presidential primary season, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerging as the presumptive nominees for their respective parties following Super Tuesday, it’s imperative to reevaluate our primary system. With the Louisiana primary slated for March 23, it’s clear that all other primaries leading up to this point have seemingly become a “formality.” This raises significant concerns about the fairness and efficacy of our current primary process and underscores the need for reform.

The staggered schedule of state-by-state primaries, while intended to allow for a thorough vetting of candidates and their platforms, often results in disproportionate influence wielded by early-voting states. By the time many states, including Louisiana, cast their ballots, the field has typically been narrowed down to a select few candidates, leaving voters feeling as though their voices are merely ceremonial rather than consequential.

This is why I advocate for the implementation of a national primary system for presidential elections. Under such a system, all states would hold their primaries on the same day, ensuring that every voter across the country has an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process. No longer would voters in early-voting states hold outsized sway over the nomination process, and no longer would voters in later-primary states feel marginalized or overlooked.

The benefits of a national primary system are manifold. Firstly, it would increase voter turnout and engagement by empowering voters to participate in a meaningful way, knowing that their votes carry the same weight as those cast in any other state. This would foster a sense of inclusivity and civic responsibility, vital components of a healthy democracy.

Additionally, a national primary system would compel candidates to campaign and engage with voters in all states, rather than focusing disproportionately on a select few. This would lead to a more representative and inclusive primary process, where candidates must appeal to a diverse range of voters from across the country.

Of course, transitioning to a national primary system would present logistical challenges and require careful planning and coordination. However, with advancements in technology and voting infrastructure, these challenges are not insurmountable.

In conclusion, the Louisiana primary, along with all other primaries, serves as a reminder of the need for reform in our primary system. A national primary system would level the playing field, increase voter engagement, and promote a more inclusive and representative system. As we look ahead to the future of our electoral process, let’s ensure that every vote truly matters.

David Specht is president of Specht Newspapers, Inc., publisher of BIZ. Magazine, Bossier Press-Tribune, and Minden Press-Herald.