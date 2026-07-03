Southern Pickleball Louisiana State Championship coming to Bossier City in October

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier, in partnership with Southern Pickleball, is excited to announce that the 2026 Powerball Louisiana State Championship presented by the Carvana PPA Tour & Southern Pickleball will take place October 9 through 11, 2026, at The Picklr in Bossier City.

The three-day championship will welcome over 300 pickleball players and their supporters from across Louisiana and neighboring states to compete in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles divisions across multiple age groups and skill levels. Beyond the competition, the tournament will introduce new visitors to the heart of Shreveport-Bossier, encouraging families to dine at locally owned restaurants, explore area attractions and experience the culture, creativity and Southern hospitality that define our destination.

“We’re excited to welcome the Louisiana State Championship to Shreveport-Bossier and partner with Southern Pickleball to bring this event to our community,” said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, championships like this create new opportunities to showcase our destination, support local businesses, and provide an outstanding experience for athletes and their families.”

The championship will be hosted at The Picklr Bossier City, which opened in February 2026 as the newest and largest indoor pickleball facility in the region. Featuring 11 dedicated indoor courts, the venue provides a premier setting for championship play and further strengthens Shreveport-Bossier’s growing reputation as a destination for sports tourism.

“Southern Pickleball is excited to bring our State Championship Series to Shreveport-Bossier for the very first time. This event represents more than just a championship—it reflects the incredible growth of pickleball across Louisiana and our commitment to creating premier experiences for players of all ages and skill levels,” Mark Spackman

Co-Founder, Southern Pickleball. “We look forward to welcoming amateur players from across Louisiana and throughout the Southeast to experience outstanding competition, Southern hospitality, and everything the Shreveport-Bossier community has to offer. We believe this championship will become a signature event for Louisiana pickleball and a destination tournament for amateur players across the region for years to come.”

The competition begins Friday, October 9, with men’s and women’s singles, followed by men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday, October 10. The championship concludes Sunday, October 11, with mixed doubles. Players will compete in skill divisions ranging from 2.5 to 5.0+ and age groups from 15+ through 80+.

“Our focus at The Picklr Bossier City has always been about building and growing the pickleball community here in Northwest Louisiana,” said Eric Zheng, Club Coordinator at The Picklr. “Being able to bring the Louisiana State Championship here is a great result of that work. We’ve built a first-class home for pickleball and a welcoming space that brings all players together, and it’s exciting to see that grow into opportunities like this. We’re looking forward to welcoming competitors from across the state and introducing them to everything Shreveport-Bossier has to offer.”

Registration opens July 1, 2026, with early bird pricing available through July 31. Additional tournament information and registration details are available through Southern Pickleball.

The tournament will be featured on Southern Pickleball TV, the organization’s dedicated media and broadcasting platform, extending the event’s reach through live-streamed matches, original content and the Southern Pickleball podcast.

Southern Pickleball has hosted nearly 200 tournaments across 12 states, welcoming more than 30,000 players and helping fuel the continued growth of the sport throughout the South and beyond. Bringing the Louisiana State Championship to Shreveport-Bossier adds another premier competition to the destination’s growing lineup of sporting events that attract athletes and visitors from across the country.

Visit www.southernpickleball.com and www.VisitShreveportBossier.org for more information.