CHRISTUS Health urges firework safety ahead of Fourth of July

As Independence Day approaches, CHRISTUS Health is reminding families to celebrate safely, noting that fireworks-related injuries remain a serious and largely preventable risk when not handled with care.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an estimated 13,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2025, with 15 deaths reported nationwide.

Burns were the most common injury, with hands, fingers, and the head and face most frequently affected. Many of these injuries occur during backyard celebrations and often involve misuse or malfunction of devices.

“I love a good celebration, but I also see firsthand how quickly firework injuries can change a holiday. Most of the burns, hand injuries and eye trauma we treat are completely preventable,” said Dr. Kelly Bihm, emergency room physician with CHRISTUS Health in Shreveport-Bossier. “Please keep a safe distance, supervise children closely, use only legal fireworks, and leave the big displays to trained professionals.”

Dr. Greggory Angier, trauma medical director at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, said injuries treated in trauma centers can be severe and sometimes life-altering.

“Fireworks may seem harmless, but we regularly see injuries that involve significant burns, loss of fingers or serious eye damage,” he said. “These incidents can happen in seconds and often have lasting consequences. The safest option is always to attend a professional show, where safety precautions and trained personnel are in place.”

Angier also cautioned against mixing alcohol and fireworks, noting it is a frequent factor in preventable injuries.

“Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination,” Angier said. “Too many accidents happen when alcohol is involved, impairing reaction time, judgment and overall awareness.”

Children and young adults are particularly at risk, and even seemingly harmless items like sparklers can reach temperatures hot enough to cause serious burns.

To reduce the risk of injury, CHRISTUS Health recommends:

Never allowing young children to handle fireworks

Always keeping a safe distance after lighting devices

Avoiding relighting malfunctioning fireworks

Keeping water or a hose nearby in case of fire

Using fireworks only in areas where they are legal

“Celebrations should create lasting memories for the right reasons,” Angier said. “A little caution can go a long way in preventing a trip to the emergency room.”

For many families, choosing community-sponsored or professional fireworks displays is the safest way to enjoy the holiday.