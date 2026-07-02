DOTD improves safety with all-way stop conversion at intersection in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon improve safety at a Bossier Parish intersection by converting it to an all-way stop configuration.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, DOTD crews will install the appropriate signage and pavement markings at the intersection of LA 157 and Sligo Road in southeast Bossier Parish for conversion to an all-way (commonly referred to as a 4-way) stop from its current two-way stop scenario.

This change comes as the result of a traffic study conducted by DOTD to determine if the intersection met the necessary warrants for a traffic signal. While those warrants were not met, the study did indicate that warrants were met for an all-way stop at this location.

Studies have shown that converting an intersection to an all-way stop has the potential to reduce crashes at certain locations.

Motorists should be aware of the new configuration, remove all distractions while driving, and be aware of their surroundings and any changing roadway conditions.