Bossier City Announces Lane Closures on Hamilton Road for Asphalt Repairs

The City of Bossier City’s Public Works Department advises motorists to expect temporary lane closures along Hamilton Road as crews perform asphalt patchwork to improve roadway conditions.

Work is scheduled to take place Monday, July 7, through Wednesday, July 9, along Hamilton Road from East Texas Street South to Interstate 20. Lane closures will be in effect during working hours, and motorists should expect minor traffic delays while repairs are underway.

No work will be conducted on Friday, and the roadway will be fully open to traffic. However, Hamilton Road may be subject to additional lane closures the following week as Public Works crews continue necessary maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, reduce speeds, and remain alert for workers and traffic control devices. Whenever possible, motorists may wish to seek alternate routes during peak work hours to help minimize delays.

The City of Bossier City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed. These repairs are part of the City’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe and reliable roadways for residents and visitors.