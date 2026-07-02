Bossier Parish Police Jury Awarded Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Mini Grant

The Bossier Parish Police Jury is proud to announce it has been awarded a $1,500

Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) Mini Grant in support of local America

250 initiatives.



The grant funding is being used to enhance the America 250 Time Capsule display at

South Bossier Park and to support several commemorative elements featured during the

Freedom Fest celebration on July 4th. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to

recognize and celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States while

highlighting Bossier Parish’s rich history and community spirit.



“This grant helps us bring history to life in a way that is engaging and meaningful for our

residents,” said Dr. Ken Ward, Parish Administrator. “By supporting the Time Capsule

display and enhancing Freedom Fest, we are creating opportunities for families to

connect with our nation’s story while celebrating our local community.”



The America 250 Time Capsule display will serve as a centerpiece at South Bossier Park,

inviting community members to engage with historical artifacts and contribute to a

lasting record of life in Bossier Parish. Additionally, grant-funded items will help elevate

the Freedom Fest event, drawing families together for a day of celebration, entertainment,

and patriotic pride.



Funding for the 2026 Parish America 250 Mini Grant has been provided by the State of

Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities in partnership with the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the America 250 Louisiana State Commission.