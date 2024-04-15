Monday, April 15, 2024

STUDENT ART AND LITERATURE EXHIBITION OPENS AT BPCC

by BPT Staff
The Donna Service Gallery at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is pleased to announce the opening of their student art and literature exhibition, Savoir Faire. The exhibition features a variety of visual mediums, such as photography, graphic design, drawing, painting, and even ceramics. Also on display are the creative writing submissions, including a mixture of short stories and poetry.

This exhibit is juried, meaning all works were chosen from mass submissions from the entire year. All artists and writers will be honored with publication in BPCC’s Savoir Faire magazine, and those that placed will be awarded cash prizes. The exhibit is on public display through May 6.

The public is invited to enjoy an opening reception on Thursday, April 18, between 5pm and 6:30pm in the Donna Service Art Gallery (inside Building A) on BPCC’s Bossier Campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. Afterwards, BPCC’s Theatre will present a production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at 7:30pm in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre (inside Building C).

Title of Exhibition: Savoir Faire

Opening Reception & Student Awards: Thursday, April 18, 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Location: Donna Service Gallery, Building A, Bossier Parish Community College 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Regular Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30 – 3:30 PM

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. BPCC’s Maymester begins May 14th with the summer sessions beginning May 30th. Apply online at www.bpcc.edu.

