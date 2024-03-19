Tuesday, March 19, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Superintendent says progress evident in reading scores, more is needed

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

(The Center Square) – Spotlighting growth for fourth grade reading scores, Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley told a legislative committee progress has been made and more is needed in K-12 education.

“We are making progress educationally in the state of Louisiana, but in a state that is long been challenged, we have a long way to go,” Brumley said Monday during the hearing of the Committee on Appropriations in the House of representatives.

The K-12 budget is nearly $4.23 billion – 57.2% of the total of $7.33 billion – in state general funds for the Minimum Foundation Program, which is the state’s funding formula. The biggest chunk of the remainder of the $7.33 billion total is federal funds at $2.72 billion (37.1%).

Fourth grade reading scores rank No. 1 nationally for growth, and 11th up from 42nd in overall proficiency for economically disadvantaged students. The overall state ranking climbed from 42 to 46, highest nationally since 2003.

Last year’s $8.22 billion included nearly $4 billion in state general funds and an all-time high of nearly $3.62 billion in federal funds.

In 2024, K-12 spending is 33% of the state’s $11.8 billion general fund budget. In 2022, it was a high of 39% from the total of $9.2 billion.

This year’s budget will have $61.4 million in interagency transfers. Those are the Louisiana Quality Education Support fund, Temporary Aid to Need Families from the Department of Children and Family Services for the Early Childhood Program and federal Hurricane Katrina-related construction and refurbishment of school buildings. Teacher certification fees and funding from the state’s community colleges, along with insurance proceeds, make up $20 million of self-generated revenue.

The Louisiana Lottery and several other statutory funds add up to $334.3 million worth of revenue.

The $2.7 billion in federal funds will be used for special education programs, low-income students, professional development for teachers plus the federal Emergency Relief Fund.

The budget will also cover teacher stipends ($198 million) for fiscal year 2025. It will also cover block grants for 649,170 students attending city and parish school districts; charter schools; the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts; the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts; Thrive Academy; juvenile justice schools; and the state’s lab schools. The latter are located on the campuses of some of the state’s public universities such as Louisiana State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Under the state’s constitution, lawmakers are able to approve or deny the calculation of the Minimum Foundation Program but they can’t amend it.

The governor has the ability to reduce the appropriations with a two-thirds consent of both the House and Senate.

You may also like

Bossier City Makers Fair: A Celebration of Artisans and Creativity Returns This Saturday

GBT Warns Community of Fraudulent Message Circulation

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About New Phone Scam Targeting Residents

Gasoline Prices on the Rise in Louisiana, National Average Follows Suit

BOM Bank to Acquire Nine of American State Bank’s Locations in Texas

Nominations for 2024 40 Under Forty Now Open

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Bossier City Spotlight: Honoring Public Safety Heroes

Recent Articles

Henry L. Aulds, Jr. Branch Library – The Silver Lining of a Family’s Tragic Loss
Specht: The Importance of Keeping Tabs on the Louisiana Legislative Session
Superintendent says progress evident in reading scores, more is needed

Featured

Bossier City Spotlight: Honoring Public Safety Heroes
Henry L. Aulds, Jr. Branch Library – The Silver Lining of a Family’s Tragic Loss
Specht: The Importance of Keeping Tabs on the Louisiana Legislative Session
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign