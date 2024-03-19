Bossier City Makers Fair: A Celebration of Artisans and Creativity Returns This Saturday

Get ready for a day filled with creativity, artisanal goods, and family fun as the Bossier City Makers Fair returns for its seventh consecutive year. Hosted by InstGraham Events LLC, this highly anticipated event is set to take place at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Mark your calendars for the largest gathering of artists and handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex region, featuring over 140 talented makers, artists, entrepreneurs, and crafters. The fair promises an extensive array of unique and locally crafted products, from handmade jewelry and artisanal decor to gourmet treats and one-of-a-kind artworks.

In addition to browsing through the diverse selection of handmade goods, visitors can indulge in delicious offerings from food trucks stationed throughout the venue. From savory delights to sweet treats, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

But the Bossier City Makers Fair is more than just a shopping destination. It’s a vibrant community event featuring live music, kids’ activities, and an atmosphere buzzing with creativity. Families are encouraged to bring their children along for a day of entertainment and exploration.

With free admission, free parking, and free live music, the Bossier City Makers Fair offers an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. The event will be held in an open-air, outdoor environment, providing a safe and spacious setting for attendees to enjoy.

For those looking to plan their visit in advance, a Facebook event page has been created where attendees can RSVP and stay updated on event details. Additionally, the Bossier City Makers Fair website offers further information about participating vendors and attractions.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support local artisans, discover unique handmade treasures, and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a foodie, or simply looking for a fun weekend activity, the Bossier City Makers Fair promises something for everyone.

For more information and to stay connected with the latest updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at Bossier City Makers Fair Facebook Event or the official website at www.BossierCityMakersFair.com.

Brought to you by InstGraham Events LLC, the Bossier City Makers Fair is a testament to the creativity, talent, and community spirit that thrives in the Ark-La-Tex region. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of artistry and craftsmanship!