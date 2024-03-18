High school baseball: Benton downs El Dorado; 1-5A play resumes Tuesday

The Benton Tigers defeated El Dorado, Ark., 5-1 Monday night in Benton.

Starter Bryson Gates allowed just three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Malachi Zeigler went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-4 with a double.

Bryson Pierce drew three walks and had two RBI. Kade Bryant reached base on a walk, hit-by-pitch and single. Case Jorden had an RBI.

Benton (14-4) begins its second District 1-5A two-game series Tuesday at home against Captain Shreve at 6. The Tigers and Gators (11-5) are both 1-1 in district.

In other series openers, Airline (6-9, 0-2) hosts Haughton (12-4, 1-1) and Parkway (12-4, 1-1) visits Natchitoches Central (12-2, 1-1). Both games start at 6.