High school softball: Airline, Haughton post non-district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won non-district games Monday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 7-5 at Airline and Haughton downed Northwood 18-4 in five innings at Northwood.

Parkway fell to Cncerse 5-3 at Converse. Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 24-5 in four innings a District 1-1A game at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings scored all seven runs in the first two innings with four in the first and three in the second.

Six Airline players combined for eight hits. Elena Heng went 3-for-4.

Lindsey Marcinkus and Aubrey Jeane both doubled. Paige Marshall had two RBI.

Starter Aleena Duran went 3 2/3 innings. Emily Rachal pitched the final 3,1/3. Duran struck out eight and Rachal four.

Airline, which has won five in a row, resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday at Southwood at 5:30.

At Northwood, eight Haughton players combined for 15 hits.

Charlee Prothro went 3-for-4. Kylie Small went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Brianna Benecke went 2-for-2 with two RBI and drew two walks. Clara Shaffer went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Carsyn Kizzia had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Kayleigh Goss had two hits and three RBI.

Ella Vickers hit a home run and had two RBI. Dixie Williams had a double.

Prothro pitched all five innings. She allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one.

Haughton (11-8) resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday at Benton at 5:30.

At Converse, Chloe Larry went 2-for-3 with a triple. Madison Menard went 2-for-4 with a double. Haley Thornton had two RBI.

Macee Thompson scattered seven hits in six innings. She struck out three and walked two.

Converse’s Avery Prine had 13 strikeouts. The Wildcats improved to 10-5.

Parkway (6-13) resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday against Captain Shreve at home at 6:30.

At Plain Dealing, Hannah Wafer went 2-for-2 with two doubles. Sanaa Lyles went 2-for-3. Sophie Green had a double.

Plain Dealing showed off improvements on its field, including new lights.

The Lady Lions (4-6, 0-2) continue District 1-1A play Wednesday a home doubleheader against Arcadia at 4:30.