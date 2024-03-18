College football: Energetic Demons attack day one of spring practice

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – Blaine McCorkle was a happy football coach Monday afternoon – one surrounded by players who shared the same emotion.

For the first time since arriving as Northwestern State’s head football coach in November, McCorkle was able to put his team through a practice, running the Demons through a two-hour workout at Turpin Stadium to kick off spring practice.

“The biggest thing is I’m happy for our players,” McCorkle said. “I’m happy for the guys, especially the returners who haven’t put a helmet on and really played football since mid-October. That’s a long time to go. They were itching. The energy was good. The effort was good. They competed. As far as those things go, I’m really, really pleased.”

As with most first practices, especially with a first-year coaching staff, execution was not as high on McCorkle’s list as was starting to lay a foundation for not only the 2024 season but also for the future of the program.

“There are going to be first-day mistakes you have to clean up with the execution,” he said. “I’m sure when we turn on the film, it’s going to look pretty rough, but the feeling coming off the field was good. Moving forward with the healing process, part of that is playing football. I was happy for our players today to get to do that.”

The players reciprocated those feelings.

McCorkle’s first NSU coaching staff features a pair of returning coaches as well as new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators. The message McCorkle and his staff have preached since arriving has been well received.

“One thing bringing us all back together was the excitement for change,” said quarterback Chance Newman, who started his third spring practice in Natchitoches. “One of the team rules is embrace change. One thing we’re doing as a team – all the guys who have been here – is accepting change. The guys who aren’t doing well with it are leaving. The guys who have accepted it are staying, and we’re getting better.”

In addition to the returners, the Demons began the on-field process of folding in double-digit mid-year transfers – including four-year and junior college transfers.

Those new additions were in the same place as the returners – physically and mentally – Monday afternoon.

“We were all excited,” said sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Ybarra, a transfer from Stetson University. “Everyone’s been talking about it for the past couple of weeks. Ever since conditioning starting, the new guys have been talking about putting some pads on and getting out there.”

Despite the first-day mistakes, Newman said he saw flashes of potential within the Demons, complimenting both the offense and defense for their performances.

McCorkle agreed while also issuing a challenge to his team.

“We got the mortar down – the concrete’s wet and it’s down,” he said. “I’m not sure we got a brick down, but we’re going piece by piece. When you build that brick wall, there a lot more that goes into it than just throwing bricks up there.

“I’m excited about where we are. You’ll always have lulls, but the challenge today coming off the field was as good as the energy and effort was today – the football was sloppy – but the energy and effort was good. That needs to be the least energy and effort we have in spring practice. We need to build on it every day a little more. When we get to practice 13, 14 and 15, the noise and energy need to be breaking windows on campus. That’s what you want to build to. It was a good start, but it needs to be the worst day we have all spring.”

The Demons continue spring practice Tuesday before taking an off day Wednesday. Northwestern State’s first full-pads workout of spring arrives Thursday.