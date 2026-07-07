SWEPCO Crews Work to Restore Power Following Severe Weather

Severe thunderstorms moved through portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas Monday afternoon, bringing damaging winds and hail across our service territory. The National Weather Service in Shreveport reports the threat of additional storms continues today mainly across Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, which could result in additional outages and impact restoration efforts. In addition to our local crews and contractor partners, we have mobilized additional resources from across our service territory.

ASSESSING THE DAMAGE

Emergency assessment and response is well underway by SWEPCO crews across the service area after powerful storms brought damaging winds and hail across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 16,000 customers across the region are without power. At peak, 37,000 customers were without power.

Damage assessors have reported down power lines and fallen trees throughout the area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to our communities. We will know more about estimated restoration times once damage assessment is complete.

As we get more specific information, updates will be forthcoming.

POST-STORM SAFETY TIPS

Stay as far away as possible from downed wires and anything they may be touching. Call 911 to report any hazards or call SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

Carefully investigate before cleaning up any debris. Tree limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

If using a generator, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Should I call SWEPCO to report my power outage?

During major outages, we receive a lot of phone calls and often all of our representatives are busy. You can report an outage through the SWEPCO mobile app or by using our online form

Want to be the first to know about outages? Subscribe to alerts.

What should customers do if they see downed lines?

Don’t touch it or anything near it. Even telephone or cable lines can become energized. Keep yourself and others as far away as possible and call 911 or SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

How does SWEPCO handle tree damage?

Our tree crews are among the first responders as they work to safely clear trees from our lines and equipment and move to the next location as quickly as possible to allow our line crews to restore power.

We do not remove cut trees or limbs during emergency power restoration. In these instances, property owners are responsible for removing tree debris.

Don’t attempt to remove tree limbs or debris yourself if it is within 10 feet of a power line. Also, if you notice downed lines or sparking equipment, stay far away and call 911 and SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

STAYING CONNECTED

To receive the latest alerts and information from SWEPCO, customers should:

Report outages: SWEPCO.com/outage

Download the SWEPCO mobile app: SWEPCO.com/app

Follow SWEPCO on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter ), Instagram and YouTube

and (formerly known as ), and Make sure we have your most recent contact information at swepco.com/account/

NEXT UPDATE

We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available. Updates will be provided at SWEPCO.com as well as other communication channels.