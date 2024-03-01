The Bossier Arts Council’s East Bank Artist Gallery is being renamed after Virginia Cook tonight.

We invite you to join the Bossier Arts Council for a special show celebrating Women’s History Month. This show will feature a collection of artwork from various female artists within our area, as well as a selection of custom painted mannequin torsos – each telling a story from the perspective of Women.



This showcase will mark the renaming of the Emerging Artist Gallery as to honor the legacy and artistry of Virginia Cook, founder of the Bossier Arts Association in 1979 and a co-founder of the Bossier Arts Council in 1980.

T

he artwork will be on display from Mar 1st, 2024 until Mar 30th, 2024.



The Opening Reception will take place Friday, Mar 1st from 5pm – 7pm.”