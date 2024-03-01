Sunday, March 3, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

The Bossier Arts Council’s East Bank Artist Gallery is being renamed after Virginia Cook tonight.

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

We invite you to join the Bossier Arts Council for a special show celebrating Women’s History Month. This show will feature a collection of artwork from various female artists within our area, as well as a selection of custom painted mannequin torsos – each telling a story from the perspective of Women.

This showcase will mark the renaming of the Emerging Artist Gallery as to honor the legacy and artistry of Virginia Cook, founder of the Bossier Arts Association in 1979 and a co-founder of the Bossier Arts Council in 1980.
T

he artwork will be on display from Mar 1st, 2024 until Mar 30th, 2024.

The Opening Reception will take place Friday, Mar 1st from 5pm – 7pm.”

You may also like

Horton’s Proposed Bill Mandates Display of Ten Commandments in Louisiana Classrooms

LSUS’s INAR connecting nonprofits across North Louisiana in partnership with statewide organization

Speaker Johnson Urges Action on Border Crisis Amid Biden’s Border Visit

Visit Shreveport-Bossier Announces Exclusive Dining Experiences for 318 Restaurant Week 2024

Louisiana Special Session Ends with Sweeping Changes to Crime Laws

Minden Medical of Haughton Celebrates Grand Opening

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school baseball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton, Airline get tournament wins

Recent Articles

High school softball: Parkway gets win in Ruston tournament
High school girls basketball: (Updated) Parkway goes back-to-back with rout of Denham Springs in state title game
Photo gallery: Benton Tiger Shamocus Patton Relays (boys)

Featured

High school baseball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton, Airline get tournament wins
High school softball: Parkway gets win in Ruston tournament
High school girls basketball: (Updated) Parkway goes back-to-back with rout of Denham Springs in state title game
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign