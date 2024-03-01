Sunday, March 3, 2024

High school baseball: Benton, Haughton, Parkway get tournament wins Friday

by Russell Hedges
The Benton Tigers, Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers picked up wins Friday.

Benton defeated Sacred Heart 10-1 at Benton, Haughton downed Taylor, Ark., 10-3 at Haughton and Parkway blanked Loyola 5-0 at Parkway.

All three games were part of the Northwood tournament.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Hahnville 6-3 in the Trey Altick Classic at Ruston.

At Benton, the Tigers had six hits and took advantage of 10 walks.

Malachi Zeigler went 2-for-2. Jackson Jones had a double.

Thomas Allen went the distance for the win. He had nine strikeouts and gave up five hits and no walks.

Benton (7-1) hosts Winnfield at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and then heads to Northwood for a 4 o’clock game against the Falcons.

At Haughton, Judson Adkison went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and double. 

Christian Turner had two triples and three RBI. JP Cormier belted a two-run home run. 

Trent McGowen (2-0) got the win. Haughton improved to 6-2.

At Parkway, Abel Thetford gave up just two hits in six innings. He struck out 12 and walked four. Thetford also went 2-for-2 with two RBI and drew two walks.

Trent Howard struck out the side in the top of the seventh. He also went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Jax Thomson had a hit and walked twice.

Parkway (6-2) hosts El Dorado, Ark., at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. 

At Ruston, Airline had four hits. Mason Lusk had a double. Brock Jordan and Jack Horton had one RBI each.

Lusk didn’t allow a hit or walk in 1 2/3 innings of relief. 

Airline (2-5) plays Central-Baton Rouge at noon and Ouachita Parish at 5:30 Saturday.

