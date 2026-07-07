The Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally Returns to Celebrate 10 Years of Family Fun in Shreveport-Bossier

The Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally returns to Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack on Friday and Saturday, July 10-11, 2026, marking a decade of hot air balloons, family fun, and community spirit in Shreveport-Bossier.

Hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission with Visit Shreveport-Bossier, this year’s milestone event will feature balloon glows, tethered rides, fireworks, and a special anniversary display, the Xfinity Drone Show. The Xfinity drone show will feature icons inspired by all the things we love about North Louisiana.



Since launching in 2016, the Red River Balloon Rally has grown into one of the region’s signature summer traditions, combining the Louisiana State Ballooning Championship with a weekend of family-friendly entertainment and community celebration.

The weekend will be packed with hot air balloons, live music, fireworks, and fun for all ages. Activities include:

Live musical performances on the SWEPCO Stage

Friday: That Girl DJ and Clay Logan

Saturday Rewind and Animals – the Maroon 5 Tribute Band

Tethered balloon rides – $25 per person (cash only)

FREE kids zone in the shaded area, sponsored by Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics

Bossier City Farmers Market vendors (Indoors and outdoors)

Balloon Glow beginning at 8:15 PM each night, sponsored by Amazon

Drone Show beginning at 9:15pm sponsored by Xfinity

Fireworks show beginning at 9:45 PM, sponsored by sponsored by Pyromania Fireworks

Free parking

Free pedicab rides to and from the entrance, provided by Noble Pedicab

“We’re proud to once again support the Red River Balloon Rally as title sponsor,” said Sam Walters, Director, Delta Utilities. ”Events like this bring families and neighbors together and showcase the unique spirit of Louisiana. At Delta Utilities, our commitment extends beyond reliable natural gas service — we invest in the communities we serve and initiatives that help them thrive. We look forward to a great weekend of music, family activities, and hot air balloons, and to sharing safety information that helps keep our communities safe year-round.”

Gates are open 5:00 PM–10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, July 10 & 11.

Additional highlights:

Mini balloon displays and special shaped character balloons will be featured at sponsor locations throughout the community on Friday and Saturday mornings, July 10-11, from 6:45–8:00 AM.

General admission: $10 for ages 6 and up; kids 5 and under get in free. Tickets will only be sold at the gate. No online sales.

Military families are invited to the Barksdale Air Force Base Balloon Glow on Thursday, July 9, starting at 6:00 PM , exclusively for DoD cardholders and their families.



on , exclusively for DoD cardholders and their families. For those in the community looking to get involved, a ballooning Crew Training will be held on Friday, July 10th at 1:00pm at the Holiday Inn Express by the Racetrack.

“Events like the Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally are often a visitor’s first introduction to Shreveport-Bossier,” said Stacy Brown, President and CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “They create memorable experiences for families while generating meaningful economic impact for our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and local businesses. The Rally is a great example of how tourism strengthens our community by bringing people together, showcasing what makes this destination unique, and creating opportunities that benefit residents and visitors alike.”

The Delta Utilities Red River Balloon Rally combines the excitement of the Louisiana State Ballooning Championship with a weekend of family-friendly entertainment that attracts visitors from across the region. Twenty-five of the nation’s top balloon pilots will compete by launching from a location of their choice and racing to drop a bean bag onto a designated target aiming for a bullseye. The pilot with the most points at the conclusion of both flights will earn the title of Louisiana State Ballooning Champion. Competition flights take place on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m., weather permitting.