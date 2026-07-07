FLYING HEART BREWING & PUB OPENS FOURTH LOCATION

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub will begin renovating its fourth location in July, with

opening planned for early 2027. The locally owned brewery and restaurant will expand into the growing

Benton area, bringing its signature craft beer, food, and community-focused atmosphere to a new

audience.



The new location will be at 5440 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111, next to Casa Jimador. It joins Flying

Heart’s existing locations in Bossier City, Natchitoches, and West Monroe.



As renovation begins, Flying Heart is inviting its patrons to be involved in the building of the beer garden

that is being added to the already existing and spacious building. Supporters can purchase a brick, which

will be engraved with their name and placed in the beer garden. Along with the personalized brick, they will

receive a commemorative t-shirt and an invitation to the soft opening. The bricks are $150 each and

discounted for military and Tankard Members, the brewery & pub’s membership group.



“Flying Heart is a place built for gathering and where community feels natural,” said co-founder Benjamen

Hart. “It’s the community that has kept us around for more than a decade through their continued support,

so we’re excited at the opportunity to be able to honor them in this way.”



Founded by Benjamen Hart, Ben Pattillo, and Jeffrey Judge, Flying Heart was inspired by conversations

around a backyard fire pit among three friends who shared a vision—the desire for a relaxed place where

time slows down a bit and where you can enjoy great conversation while feeling at home.

“What started as an idea between friends has grown because people embraced it as their own,” said co-

founder Ben Pattillo. “Every location has developed its own personality while staying true to who we are.

We’re excited to bring that same experience to Benton and continue growing alongside our community.”

Today, Flying Heart serves a menu of handcrafted pizzas, wings, and other pub favorites alongside its

lineup of thoughtfully brewed craft beers. In addition, guests gather in its popular beer gardens for lively

events such as Music Bingo, Trivia, live music, and more.

“Our food has always been about bringing people together around the table,” said co-founder Jeffrey Judge.

“Whether it’s sharing a pizza, enjoying wings with friends, or trying one of our seasonal specials, we’re

excited to create another place where people can gather over a great meal.”



Flying Heart invites guests, supporters, and community members to leave their mark on its newest

location by purchasing a personalized engraved brick for the new beer garden. To reserve an engraved

brick, supporters can visit: https://www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/fhb/