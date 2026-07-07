Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Life

July is National Park and Recreation Month

by Randy Brown
written by Randy Brown 0 comments

Bossier Parish Library Column – 28
Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian   
July 8, 2026

For this week’s column, I’ve chosen to feature the fact that July is Park and Recreation Month. Organized by the National Recreation and Park Association, this month-long celebration is intended to remind us that “parks and recreation bring us together, strengthens our health and well-being, and builds more resilient, connected communities.”

This might be the time to check out some local parks you’ve never visited before. For a full listing of parks, you can visit the Bossier City website, which I’ll list below; you’ll also find information on which parks have splash pads, hours for the public pool at Mike Woods Park, and details about youth and adult programs, and the Bossier Tennis Center. If you’re looking for a free mini-vacation option, you can stop by any of our library locations to borrow a pass to visit a participating state park or historic site.

The Check Out Louisiana State Parks program works like this: first, pick a participating state park or historic site to visit; next, stop by one of your local libraries to check out a state park pass; finally, spend a day at the park. Passes are good for one (1) vehicle and its passengers for a single day visit. For a full list of participating locations, use the link below or search “check out Louisiana state parks” in your browser.

We do have a finite number of passes, which will be replenished at the start of each calendar year as long as the program continues, as such checkouts for the passes are limited to one per library card in a six-month period. In addition to the park passes, each branch has Geaux Explore backpacks that can be checked out with or without a park pass. Each backpack contains: a pair of binoculars, a compass, a magnifying glass, Leave No Trace outdoor ethics cards, a Louisiana Bird Guide, a Louisiana Wildlife Guide, a Louisiana Trees and Wildflower Guide, and two Litter-Free Louisiana Activity Books which are for patrons to use and keep.

Stop by any of our library locations, or call, for additional information.

Bossier City Parks & Rec Department: https://www.bossiercity.org/199/Parks-Recreation

Check Out Louisiana State Parks: https://www.lastateparks.com/state-parks-historic-sites

Questions? Email us at: [email protected] 
 
Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/ 
 
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary 
 
Library Hours: 
Central
Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm 
Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm 
Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm 
Benton 
Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm 
Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm 
Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm 
Haughton 
Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm 
Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm 
Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke 
Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm 
History Center
Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday, by appointment
 
Library Locations: 
Aulds Branch 
318.742.2337 
 
Benton Branch 
318.965.2751 
 
Central Library 
318.746.1693 
 
East 80 Branch 
318.949.2665 
 
Haughton Branch 
318.949.0196 
 
History Center 
318.746.7717 
 
Plain Dealing Branch 
318.326.4233 
 
Tooke Branch 
318.987.3915 
 
New & Coming Soon: 
Bromantasy by Maire Roche (Fiction; Book)
The Dogwalkers’ Detective Agency by Michael Hogan (Fiction; Book)
Harbor Pointe: A Hope Harbor Novel, Book 12 by Irene Hannon (Fiction; Book, Large Print, eBook, eAudiobook)
A Harlem Wedding by Tiffany L. Warren (Fiction; Book)
The Home for War Orphans: Orphans of St. Agnes, Book 1 by Jenna Ness (Fiction; Book)
The Last Mandarin: A Novel by Louise Penny and Mellissa Fung (Fiction; Book, Large Print, eBook, eAudiobook)
A Perfect Hand: A Novel by Ayelet Waldman (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)
The Summer Share: A Novel by Jenn McKinlay (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)
Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking by Donna Hay (Non-Fiction; Book)
That Which Feeds Us: A Hawaiian Gothic by Keala Kendall (YA Fiction; Book)
These Empty Places by Sarah Loudin Thomas (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)
We Dance Upon Demons: A Novel by Vaishnavi Patel (Fiction; Book)

You may also like

 GARDENING WITH DR. JOE WHITE:  MAKE SUMMER LANDSCAPES MORE APPEALING WITH COLORFUL FLOWERS

Population Growth Spurs Bossier’s Status as City

Bossier Parish Libraries

Bossier Parish History – FOURTH OF JULY – Then and Now

Gardening With Dr. Joe White

A Civil Rights History for National Blood Donor Month