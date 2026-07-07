July is National Park and Recreation Month

Bossier Parish Library Column – 28

Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian

July 8, 2026



For this week’s column, I’ve chosen to feature the fact that July is Park and Recreation Month. Organized by the National Recreation and Park Association, this month-long celebration is intended to remind us that “parks and recreation bring us together, strengthens our health and well-being, and builds more resilient, connected communities.”



This might be the time to check out some local parks you’ve never visited before. For a full listing of parks, you can visit the Bossier City website, which I’ll list below; you’ll also find information on which parks have splash pads, hours for the public pool at Mike Woods Park, and details about youth and adult programs, and the Bossier Tennis Center. If you’re looking for a free mini-vacation option, you can stop by any of our library locations to borrow a pass to visit a participating state park or historic site.



The Check Out Louisiana State Parks program works like this: first, pick a participating state park or historic site to visit; next, stop by one of your local libraries to check out a state park pass; finally, spend a day at the park. Passes are good for one (1) vehicle and its passengers for a single day visit. For a full list of participating locations, use the link below or search “check out Louisiana state parks” in your browser.



We do have a finite number of passes, which will be replenished at the start of each calendar year as long as the program continues, as such checkouts for the passes are limited to one per library card in a six-month period. In addition to the park passes, each branch has Geaux Explore backpacks that can be checked out with or without a park pass. Each backpack contains: a pair of binoculars, a compass, a magnifying glass, Leave No Trace outdoor ethics cards, a Louisiana Bird Guide, a Louisiana Wildlife Guide, a Louisiana Trees and Wildflower Guide, and two Litter-Free Louisiana Activity Books which are for patrons to use and keep.



Stop by any of our library locations, or call, for additional information.



Bossier City Parks & Rec Department: https://www.bossiercity.org/199/Parks-Recreation



Check Out Louisiana State Parks: https://www.lastateparks.com/state-parks-historic-sites



Questions? Email us at: [email protected]



Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/



Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary



Library Hours:

Central

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Benton

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Haughton

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

History Center

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, by appointment



Library Locations:

Aulds Branch

318.742.2337



Benton Branch

318.965.2751



Central Library

318.746.1693



East 80 Branch

318.949.2665



Haughton Branch

318.949.0196



History Center

318.746.7717



Plain Dealing Branch

318.326.4233



Tooke Branch

318.987.3915



New & Coming Soon:

Bromantasy by Maire Roche (Fiction; Book)

The Dogwalkers’ Detective Agency by Michael Hogan (Fiction; Book)

Harbor Pointe: A Hope Harbor Novel, Book 12 by Irene Hannon (Fiction; Book, Large Print, eBook, eAudiobook)

A Harlem Wedding by Tiffany L. Warren (Fiction; Book)

The Home for War Orphans: Orphans of St. Agnes, Book 1 by Jenna Ness (Fiction; Book)

The Last Mandarin: A Novel by Louise Penny and Mellissa Fung (Fiction; Book, Large Print, eBook, eAudiobook)

A Perfect Hand: A Novel by Ayelet Waldman (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

The Summer Share: A Novel by Jenn McKinlay (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking by Donna Hay (Non-Fiction; Book)

That Which Feeds Us: A Hawaiian Gothic by Keala Kendall (YA Fiction; Book)

These Empty Places by Sarah Loudin Thomas (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

We Dance Upon Demons: A Novel by Vaishnavi Patel (Fiction; Book)